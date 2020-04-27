Redskins flush with salary cap space after trading Trent Williams

The Redskins traded away Trent Williams over the weekend and in turn, found another giant chunk of salary cap savings. That trade puts Washington more than $35 million under the cap, good for the second-highest total in the league.

Now, it's important to note that the bulk of free agency is over and that the additional savings from dealing Williams likely won't be immediately spent on new players.

There are good players still on the market, and now that the draft is over, teams will be making surprise cuts all over the league.

If Washington wanted to add to their secondary there are legit starters available, veteran corners like Logan Ryan and Prince Amukamara are on the market. Or if Washington decided to bring in a veteran tackle to replace Williams, former Eagles star left tackle Jason Peters is on the market too. Peters is represented by Vincent Taylor, ironically the same agent that reps Trent Williams, so maybe that won't happen.

In fact, just because the Redskins have a ton of cap space, it doesn't mean the team will spend it. Washington can carry over the cap space to the 2021 season and be very well positioned to be aggressive next year both in chasing new stars and re-signing their own talent. There's a possible off-ramp from Alex Smith's contract in 2021, clearing another $21 million in cap room, and 2020 is the last year on Ryan Kerrigan's current deal too. Kerrigan counts nearly $12 million on the cap.

Brandon Scherff is also due for a new contract as right now he's under contract via the franchise tag, a one-year deal worth $15 million. Jonathan Allen's rookie deal will expire after the 2021 season and is another player Washington might look to work an extension.

For Redskins fans that have felt like beaten dogs for the better part of the last decade, let this vision set in.

Story continues

There's a new coach and new front office leadership. Young talent on offense and a loaded defensive front. The team will have ample salary cap space in 2021, perhaps more than $50 million, and an additional third-round pick in the draft. If the Redskins show progress in 2020, which is particularly possible on defense, then the team could be in a great position to make a big jump in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins flush with salary cap space after trading Trent Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington