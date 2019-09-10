Redskins make flurry of roster moves, including one that bodes well for Jordan Reed's return

The Washington Redskins announced multiple roster moves on Tuesday, two that carry a good amount of significance with them.

The first was the release of tight end J.P. Holtz. Though Holtz may not carry with him a lot of name recognition, the move can be viewed as a positive sign for Jordan Reed's return. Holtz was promoted to the active roster last week after it was determined Reed was not ready to go as he continues to recover from a concussion.

With the Redskins opting to move forward without Holtz, it's not crazy to think that Reed is trending in the right direction for Week 2.

The roster moves also featured a change in the secondary. Confirming earlier reports, the Redskins have signed cornerback Simeon Thomas, a member of the Seahawks practice squad, to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team has released second-year corner Greg Stroman with an injury designation.

Stroman appeared in 15 games during his rookie season, recording one interception, and came into 2019 with a chance to make a bigger impact on the back end of the defense. But, injury problems during the preseason held him back and ultimately led to the decision to add another healthy body to the secondary.

Additionally, the Redskins parted ways with practice squad linebacker Darrell Williams and signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. The fifth-year defender has appeared in 34 games during his career, playing for the Colts, Browns, Eagles and Chargers.

