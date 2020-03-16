Redskins make first free agent move by bringing in offensive line help

The Redskins watched as big-name free agents like Austin Hooper, James Bradberry and Byron Jones signed top of market deals with other teams.

Washington just waited. The team reportedly agreed to terms with their own linebacker Jon Bostic, and then after watching 2019 right guard Ereck Flowers leave for the Dolphins in free agency, the Redskins signed their first free agent of the Ron Rivera era.

Wes Schweitzer.

Who? Schweitzer is a 6-foot-5, 315 pounder that can play multiple positions on the offensive line. He started for the Falcons at both left and right guard during the last three seasons and Washington will expect him to compete with second-year pro Wes Martin for the starting spot vacated by Flowers.

Rivera talked during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about his preference for big men with versatility, and Schweitzer fits that mold. Redskins fans know all too well how many injuries can hit the offensive line, and with more guys that can fill in at multiple positions, a team has more answers when injuries come.

The money shows that this is a depth signing. The Redskins agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million as NFL Network first reported.

A sixth-round pick out of San Jose State in 2016. He didn't play all of his rookie season before starting 16 games in 2017 at right guard. In 2018 he switched to left guard for the Falcons and started 15 games. Last year he started seven games for Atlanta.

