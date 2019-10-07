Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden after blowout loss to Patriots

UPDATE (7:40 a.m. ET): The Washington Redskins made their firing of Jay Gruden official Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: It appears Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots was the final straw for Jay Gruden in Washington.

The Redskins fired Gruden as their head coach Monday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported, and will make offensive line coach Billy Callahan their interim head coach, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Washington now is 0-5 after looking hapless in a 33-7 home loss to the Patriots. Gruden's club scored first but managed just 220 yards of total offense and allowed 33 consecutive points.

Gruden, the brother of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, was in his sixth year as Redskins head coach but had produced mediocre results. Washington made the playoffs just once during his tenure and went 35-49-1 under Gruden.

According to at least one Redskins player speaking to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Gruden's firing was a long time coming.

Redskins player to me on coaching change: "It was time. Too much laziness & stubborn *%#@ going on around here. Folks not taking #@$! serious. Looking at snap chat during practice, come on now. You know who I'm talking about. Guys were talking about it. We'll see how it goes." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 7, 2019

As for the Patriots? They're sitting pretty as the AFC's only remaining undefeated team after Kansas City lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

