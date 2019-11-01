Redskins fire back at Trent Williams with medical review request from NFL

Trent Williams spoke publicly for the first time after ending a very lenghty holdout, and the seven-time Pro Bowler made some damning accusations about the Redskins medical staff.

Well, the Redskins fired back, requesting a medical review be performed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Player's Association. The team released the following statement:

The Washington Redskins have requested that the NFL's Management Council convene a joint committee with the NFLPA to review the medical records and the medical care given to Trent Williams. We have requested this review under the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player's medical care. The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time. We look forward to the joint committee's results.

Team sources told NBC Sports Washington that Williams received appropriate care and that the joint medical review will clear the team's medical staffs name. Even by their phrasing in the statement, the team made clear they expect to find some level of vindication with the line "We look forward to the joint committee's results."

The most jarring part of Williams' press conference came when he discussed his rcent health. He had been dealing with cancer, and that the growth had been misdiagnosed for years by the Redskins medical staff.

"I didn't go elsewhere, I got the team to finally get what I thought was a cyst extracted. And when they did, they found it wasn't a cyst it was a tumor. DFSP is what the cancer is called, a very rare soft tissue cancer. So they realized it was that and you know obviously five years it grew substantially than what it was when I first brought it to their attention," Williams said.

What can be accomplished by the medical review remains to be seen. What is obvious, however, is that the relationship between Williams and the Redskins brass is wildly unhealthy.

