Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice workout videos Redskins fans will love

While Ron Rivera probably isn't checking his Twitter feed too often these days - because, you know, he's sort of busy trying to rebuild a very popular NFL franchise - the head coach does have a profile on the social media site. And if he happened to browse through it on Tuesday, he had to have liked what he saw.

Throughout the offseason, the Redskins coach has emphasized how he wants Dwayne Haskins to take his commitment to another level. That's happening so far, too, as Rivera told reporters last week at the Combine that the QB has been a constant presence at the organization's facility in Ashburn.

Well, on Tuesday, the former first-rounder was there again, and there's video proof.

Haskins posted this look at him throwing to Kelvin Harmon inside of the team's practice bubble (peep the first-rounder's sweet Chicago Bulls shorts, by the way), and while it's just seven seconds, fans will no doubt really, really enjoy those seven seconds:

Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon are putting in some March work at the team facility today pic.twitter.com/06PLcjKCcV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 3, 2020

Videos featuring Haskins like this are starting to pop up more and more, which is encouraging. There are a lot of rumors swirling about whether Washington trusts Haskins to be their leader moving forward or if they'd rather build around another signal caller, but it's important that he ignores all that chatter and focuses simply on becoming a better pro. Fortunately, it appears like he's doing just that.

Now, Haskins wasn't the only valuable offensive piece grinding at Redskins Park on Tuesday.

Derrius Guice was there as well, as the running back aims to bounce back from multiple knee injuries in 2019 and position himself to be a trusted option in the backfield. Judging by this clip that he shared of him inside the weight room, those knees are feeling just fine:

Sure, not a ton can be made from one simple slant pattern or a few squats in March. However, Redskins supporters can feel a little pride knowing that both Haskins and Guice are choosing to put in work at Redskins headquarters when they could be doing a lot of other things at a lot of other places.

On a side note, to anyone who's thinking of trying to replicate what Guice was doing in his tweet, take this advice: stop thinking of trying to replicate what Guice was doing in his tweet. Maybe just go do some lunges or something.

Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice workout videos Redskins fans will love originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington