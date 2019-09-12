Redskins fans are getting a special Eagles-themed surprise at Wawa

Is Wawa taking it to new levels of trolling in D.C.?

After the Eagles came back in convincing fashion for a Week 1 win over the Redskins, it looks like fans in Redskins territory are not quite done hearing from the Eagles yet. And no, we're not talking about when the Birds face off against the Redskins again on Dec. 15.

According to a post on social media, customers in the D.C. area are getting served their custom hoagies in "Fly Eagles Fly" themed sandwich paper. Look at this post from Twitter user Vince Coglianese, in all it's glory.

Just bought this sandwich at ⁦@Wawa⁩ in downtown Washington, DC.



Now they're just rubbing it in. pic.twitter.com/4oRajCpcSg



— Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) September 12, 2019

I guess the Eagles, Wawa and Philadelphia won this week. And they're not going to let the Redskins forget it.

Wawa, you a real one for this.

