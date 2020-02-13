Redskins fan Matthew McConaughey jokes with Dan Snyder about his 'Thanksgiving' comment at Super Bowl

When Redskins owner Dan Snyder introduced Ron Rivera as the team's new coach in January, he began his opening statement by saying "Happy Thanksgiving."

At first, the joke was misunderstood. After all, the press conference was on January 2, while Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November. The joke was supposed to bring light to Rivera's firing from Carolina, because it ironically happened two days after the Redskins defeated the Panthers on Thanksgiving weekend.

Longtime Redskins fan Matthew McConaughey was able to spend some time with Snyder during Super Bowl LIV in Miami a couple of weeks ago, and he made sure he brought up the Thanksgiving reference.

The actor posted a video on Twitter of the two of them on Thursday, joking around with each other. Snyder seemed in good spirits about the joke.

"I love it baby!" Snyder said.

The duo seemed to be having a great time together, as they both were in smiles as they walked away from the camera at the end of the video.

McConaughey has remained a devoted Redskins fan despite the struggles the team has faced throughout his lifetime. Even though he grew up in Texas in the heart of Cowboys' country, he became a Redskins fan at age 7 and his fandom never wavered.

