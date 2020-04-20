The Redskins have explored adding a vet receiver this offseason, and the Jaguars just released one

In Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon, the Redskins already have an up-and-coming trio at wide receiver. However, as Ron Rivera indicated when explaining in part why Washington pursued Amari Cooper, the team would still ideally like a "veteran presence" to go alongisde those young players.

Well, on Monday, the Jaguars released Marqise Lee, a 28-year-old wideout who could bring the kind of experience to Washington that Rivera wants. The problem is he'd also arrive with major injury history, especially of late.

In March 2018, Jacksonville gave Lee a nice four-year contract extension. In the two seasons before the deal, the 2014 second-round pick posted 63 then 56 catches. Those aren't superstar numbers by any stretch, but a guy producing at that rate will have a role in any offense.

Unfortunately, Lee's career since that extension has been a disaster. A truly awful knee injury in the preseason of 2018 sidelined him for the entirety of the campaign, and he appeared just six times in 2019 before landing on I.R. with a shoulder issue.

In all, he's totaled three grabs since putting pen to paper 25 months ago. Just three.

Throughout free agency, the Redskins have added a host of players on short-term agreements, and some, like Sean Davis, Ronald Darby and Richard Rogers, have had injury problems in their own right. Lee obviously fits that profile, so in that respect, he makes sense. And as stated, he'd up the level of experience for the unit as a whole, too.

However, with the NFL Draft now just a couple of days away, it might be in the team's best interest to see if they're able to select a pass catcher they like and then reassess at the end of the weekend. If things don't go as planned, maybe Lee becomes more enticing. Until then, though, focusing on a loaded class of rookie receivers should be the priority.

