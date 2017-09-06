Redskins' Everett gets his shot as Cravens mulls retiring

This June 15, 2016 photo shows Washington Redskins' safety Su'a Cravens walking from the field during the NFL football teams minicamp at the Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Deshazor Everett's chance has come. And in a most unexpected way.

The special-teams ace has been thrust into the Washington Redskins starting lineup following the shocking news that Redskins safety Su'a Cravens is considering retiring from the NFL at age 22.

Everett scrapped and clawed his way onto the Redskins' roster during training camp two years ago, only to be immediately cut the next day. On Sunday he will start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cravens informed team president Bruce Allen on Sunday that he wanted to retire but was convinced to take his time before making that decision final as the Redskins placed Cravens on the exempt/left squad list. That gives the two sides a month to decide on a course of action.

