Redskins embarrassingly misspelled London Fletcher's name during Ring of Honor induction

Monday was a bad night for the Washington Redskins, who lost 31-15 to the Chicago Bears on a national stage. But things were bad even when no football was being played.

The Redskins inducted LB London Fletcher into their Ring of Honor during halftime, which included a short on-field ceremony. His name and picture were up on the scoreboard, but it looks like no one bothered to run spellcheck.

They really did London Fletcher like this....🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sfw04eJwGb — Jeff, Hoo backs the National Champions (@jpage520) September 24, 2019

“London Flecther.” Yes, the Redskins misspelled the name of their own Ring of Honor inductee.

Just like losing a football game, this feels incredibly on-brand for the Redskins. This team has managed to be terrible not just at the game of football, but at relatively simple things like correctly spelling the name of an honored player.

It’s hard to measure the level of embarrassment on this one. Is it more embarrassing than the state of their team? Let’s take a look at a few stats.

🚨Redskins on Monday Night Football🚨



- lost 8 straight on MNF (tied for 2nd longest)



- 5-24 on MNF since 1998 (worst record in NFL during that span)



- lost 7 straight at HOME on MNF



- 1-17 in last 18 home games on MNF



- lost 45 games on MNF – most by any NFL team@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Ta7qa9xbK1 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 24, 2019

The Redskins have lost 9 of their last 10 games. They have been outscored by 102 points over that stretch.



L 23-21, Texans

L 31-23, Cowboys

L 28-13, Eagles

L 40-16, Giants

W 16-13, Jaguars

L 25-16, Titans

L 24-0, Eagles

L 32-27, Eagles

L 31-21, Cowboys

L 31-15, Bears — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 24, 2019

Considering that the main purpose of the Washington Redskins organization is to win football games, something that they’ve been failing at for quite some time, misspelling London Fletcher’s name can’t take the top spot on the weekly laundry list of Redskins embarrassments. But it’s pretty close to the top because it’s such a simple thing to avoid doing. Maybe get a person or two to look over your shoulder as you’re typing this very important thing. Or turn spellcheck on. Or copy and paste. Or just type slowly.

The Redskins’ next home game is Oct. 6. Hopefully they can manage to spell everything right by then.

When London Fletcher was inducted into the Redskins' Ring of Honor, his name was misspelled on the scoreboard. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

