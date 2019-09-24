Redskins get embarrassed early, try to come back, get embarrassed again

Things started ugly and got worse for the Redskins as the team's losing streak on Monday night football reached another year.

Washington trailed 28-0 in the first half before losing 31-15 to drop their record to 0-3. There was a glimmer of hope for a comeback after the Redskins cut the deficit to 13 points, but quarterback Case Keenum fumbled on a fourth-down conversion attempt and the game was effectively over.

Things were almost completely horrible for Redskins fans. Sorry. It's the truth.

Other side of the coin - For two games Keenum protected the football. He had no interceptions and five touchdowns in Washington's first two losses. In the third game, that flipped. Keenum threw three interceptions and fumbled twice. He threw an interception on the first drive of the first half, and again on the first drive of the second half. That's pretty remarkable, but in a bad way. Keenum was bad enough to absolutely introduce a legit debate about who should be the Redskins starting quarterback next week in New York.

Running nowhere - The Redskins defense looked confused and incapable in pass coverage, again. Coming into Monday night's game, Bears QB Mitch Trubisky had zero touchdowns on the year and was completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes. Against Greg Manusky's Washington defense, Trubisky finished with three touchdowns while completing 80.6 percent of his passes. On shallow and intermediate crossing and drag routes, the Redskins defense repeatedly could not keep up. Trubisky took advantage.

Third time's a charm - At the two-minute warning before the final whistle, the Bears converted eight of 12 third downs. That's good for 66 percent. That's just terrible. The defense can't get off the field, and it's crushing Washington's chances of wins.

Abused - Keenum took a beating in this game, and most of it came because of the Redskins offensive line's inability to block Bears defensive end Khalil Mack. He's an incredible player, and that showed with his two sacks and two forced fumbles. But Jay Gruden's offense had some very questionable blocking schemes deployed for Mack, including on his first sack when either nobody planned to block Mack or the team tried to use veteran tight end Vernon Davis alone to slow down Mack. Whatever happened, it didn't work.

Time marches on - Another awful Monday night performance seems the norm in Washington. The team hasn't won on Monday night since 2014, and hasn't won at home on Monday night since 2012. Woof.

