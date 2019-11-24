Redskins' Dwayne Haskins missed first victory kneeldown while taking selfies

Even Washington Redskins victories come with some serious LOL material.

Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins engineered a game-winning field-goal drive — surviving a few shaky moments along the way — on Sunday, beating the Detroit Lions 19-16 at FedEx Field.

Haskins struggled at times, completing 13 of his 29 passes for 156 and an interception. But he had three rushes for 28 yards, including a nice late scramble and a pretty pass to set up the game-winning kick. The Redskins had been 0-2 in his first two starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rook’s first win as an NFL starter needs to be celebrated! With ... selfies?

The only problem? The game was not over.

After the Redskins picked Lions QB Jeff Driskel on the penultimate play of the game, Haskins had his helmet off. There was time still left on the clock, so the Redskins had to sub in backup QB Case Keenum to take the end-of-game kneel-down and make it official.

Asked about the situation, interim head coach Bill Callahan said, “I think he thought the game was over. I'm happy we won. We'll address that.”

Franchise great Joe Theismann opted to address it as soon as he could, tweeting that Haskins’ detour was “unprofessional and wrong.”

Story continues

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019

The bright side? Not that many Redskins fans bothered to show up to the game and thus didn’t witness Haskins’ gaffe in person.

All’s well that ends well?

Dwayne Haskins was emotional after leading the game-winning drive ❤️pic.twitter.com/cBdt4U3TBO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 24, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: