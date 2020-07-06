Redskins' Dwayne Haskins, Kendall Fuller react to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' lucrative extension

Patrick Mahomes sent shockwaves throughout the sports world on Monday afternoon, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback agreed to a 10-year mega-extension worth a reported $503 million.

The passer's lucrative and well-earned deal caught the attention of several NFL players, including two Redskins: quarterback Dwayne Haskins and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Haskins, a quarterback who eventually hopes for a large payday himself, wondered about the language of Mahomes' deal and if his annual salary was tied to the salary cap.

What if his deal was guaranteeing him the highest paid Qb every year of his 10 year contract 🤔 https://t.co/fCnbgW2189 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 6, 2020

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes' deal is worth $503 million over that span and not tied to the team's annual cap number.

Compensation update: Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension is worth $450 million, sources tell ESPN.



The injury guarantee is $140 million, per source.



The contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.



Richest deal in sports' history.











— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Final Patrick Mahomes' deal:



10-year extension worth up to $503 million.



It includes $477 in guarantee mechanisms and the ability for Mahomes to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren't exercised.



Mahomes was represented on the deal by @chriscabott and @leighsteinberg.











— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

As Schefter mentioned, Mahomes' deal was unprecedented, as it's the richest in sports history. Prior to Mahomes' extension, most of the largest contracts in sports have come from Major League Baseball, a league that has no salary cap. Over the past few seasons, we've seen MLB stars Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Gerrit Cole ink $300 million-plus deals.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

So, when Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller saw Mahomes' new contract, seeing his former teammate ink a deal larger than these MLB stars is what he immediately thought of.

Pat getting a baseball contract is so fitting — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) July 6, 2020

Mahomes has a baseball background himself; his father was a pitcher for Minnesota Twins and a handful of other teams. The quarterback was quite the baseball player himself, too, and was selected in the 2014 MLB Draft. He, of course, didn't sign, but played two seasons of college baseball at Texas Tech before fully focusing on football.

After the contract he signed MOnday, Mahomes can assure himself he made the right decision by sticking with football.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins' Dwayne Haskins, Kendall Fuller react to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' lucrative extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington