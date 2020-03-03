The Redskins are interested in re-signing linebacker Jon Bostic after he turned in a career year in 2019, as reported by The Athletic and confirmed by NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson.

I can confirm this. https://t.co/gz4IEHMjrn — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) March 3, 2020

Washington had "preliminary conversations" with the six-year veteran during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bostic, 28, started all 16 games for the Redskins last season and finished tied for second on the team in tackles with 105. They signed him in late May to take over for presumptive starter Reuben Foster after the latter tore his ACL and lateral and medial collateral ligaments during the first practice of OTAs.

A journeyman who played for four different organizations over the previous four years, Bostic was one of the few pleasant surprises for the Redskins last season. For a team that has a young core of linebackers on the roster, Bostic provided a valuable veteran presence in the locker room.

Now a free agent, he is a target of the Redskins' new regime under Ron Rivera. So far this offseason, the Redskins have yet to make any additions to their defensive unit outside of special teams ace and part-time linebacker Jared Norris.

Free agency begins March 18.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins have discussed extension with free agent LB Jon Bostic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington