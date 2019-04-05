Redskins dipping in to AAF to reportedly bolster line depth with originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins are "expected to sign" defensive end Andrew Ankrah from the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of America football league, according to one report from NFL Draft Diamonds. Ankrah, like dozens of other players, found themselves out of a job when the AAF suspended its operations earlier this week.

"All I feel is gratefulness. The journey continues. #keepthefaith" Ankrah wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

If he did find a home in Ashburn, Ankrah would follow a small handful of players who quickly found a spot in the NFL when the AAF folded. After reportedly leaving players without return flights home and allegedly to pay large hotel bills, the AAF announced all of its players were clear to sign with the NFL earlier this week.

The Redskins are looking to build up their defense after only getting to the quarterback 46 times in the 2018 season. Ryan Kerrigan was the only player on the team to have double-digit sacks with 13. The next player behind him with a significant amount of sacks was Matthew Ioannidis with 7.5 sacks.

Ankrah, who is a former James Madison University standout, currently has 14 total tackles with 10 of them being solo and three sacks for the Apollos this season. In 2017, Ankrah was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Colonial Athletic Association conference for his 45 tackles with 13.5 being for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

