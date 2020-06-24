Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio sparks controversy on Twitter with support for Donald Trump

Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio gave fans a bit of a glimpse into his political leanings on Tuesday night.

After tweeting about his excitement about the return of baseball, Del Rio retweeted what has been found to be a fabricated image of a tweet from New York rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Wow ?!! Proof..... c'mon AOC https://t.co/KNDRmzX6nH — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

He then tweeted about his support for President Donald Trump and America telling detractors to kiss his (expletive).

Fact not fiction https://t.co/M38UuiHTbs — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

I'm 100% for America, if you're not you can kiss my A$$ https://t.co/PKCLPIbqVJ — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Del Rio's tweets come only days after the President said he was likely to boycott football over players' - including running back Adrian Peterson's - decision to kneel during the national anthem in the 2020 season as a peaceful protest.

Head coach Ron Rivera has said he would support his players if they decide to kneel.

