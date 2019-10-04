Redskins decline to comment on questionable Jay Gruden videos

The Redskins declined to comment on two videos posted to social media on Friday, which show what appears to be an inebriated Jay Gruden.

I reached out to the Redskins about the videos circulating online that appear to be Jay Gruden. The team has declined to comment. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2019

The videos, posted to the Twitter account "@bubbachuck757" show video of what appears to be Gruden in a white t-shirt sitting on the ground talking to an unidentified woman.

In another video, he is seen smoking and staring into a camera while someone chants his name. The Twitter account, hours after tweeting the photos at Redskins running back Derrius Guice, went private.

Guice did not acknowledge the tweets.

It is not clear when or where the videos were taken.

The video comes as reports have circulated about Gruden's job security. The team is 0-4 heading into what is likely to be a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

