Redskins DC Jack Del Rio endorses all-white uniforms to start 2020 season

Redskins fans have pined for the team to bring back their all-white uniforms for a long time. Players like Paul Richardson and Derrius Guice have stated their desire to wear them on Sundays as well.

It now appears new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants to see them return and he's ready to give the people what they want.

Sounds good week 1 https://t.co/R8reRpof8m — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 27, 2020

The Redskins haven't sported the all-white uniforms consistently since the Sean Taylor era, and while players and fans have tried to bring them back, Del Rio might be in a better position to make it happen. What a way it would be to kick off his tenure with the Redskins.

Week 1 of the 2020 season is the start of the Ron Rivera era in Washington, it's second overall pick Chase Young's first professional game and they're going up against a division rival in the Eagles.

They may not need more motivation than that to get out to a good start, but bringing back a uniform combination everyone loves certainly wouldn't hurt.

