The Redskins made a series of roster moves the last few days, and the net result landed Cam Sims on the active roster and Robert Davis on the street. The moves are done now, but the question remains, why?

Washington drafted Davis in the sixth round in 2017 based largely on his incredible athleticism. He's big, strong and fast with measurables that jump off the charts. In parts of three seasons, however, Davis never put it all together on the field. He dealt with a major knee injury in 2018 and worked all the way back to make the roster in 2019. Still, since 2017, Davis played in just four games and made one catch.

To take Davis' spot the Redskins promoted Sims from the practice squad. Sims is a fan favorite from the 2018 preseason where his string of circus catches landed him a roster spot before a Week 1 injury ended his year.

Sims' resume has even less on it than Davis though. He played just a few snaps in one game last year before the ankle injury. So the Redskins made this decision for some reason, what is it?

For starters, it likely means Terry McLaurin is close to returning to game action after missing the loss in New York last Sunday. Through the first three games of the year, McLaurin has shown to be Washington's best offensive threat. With him dealing with a hamstring injury last week, the team needed Davis.

If McLaurin comes back, the team can roll the dice a bit more and gamble on Sims' upside. He has major potential and was one of the team's most impressive wideouts during training camp this summer in Richmond.

Assuming McLaurin is healthy and active for Week 5 against the Patriots, before fans get too excited about the prospect of Sims return, realize that the former Alabama product will likely be inactive.

