Give the Redskins credit for deciding to cut Josh Doctson and Samaje Perine

It's never easy to admit when you were wrong. But on Saturday, the Redskins did just that. Twice.

In cutting its roster down to 53 players, Washington let go of Josh Doctson and Samaje Perine. The two recent draft picks were supposed to create plenty of highlights for the organization, but instead, they flopped. And now, their time with the team is over.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the end, they'll both go down as failures. However, the Redskins deserve credit for ending each of their tenures here as opposed to dragging them out further.

Of the two, Perine was the easier transaction. Surprisingly, the Burgundy and Gold elected to keep five running backs on its initial 53-man list. But it's the squad's top three - Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson - who made Perine expendable.

The Doctson decision, on the other hand, was more complicated.

It's no secret that since he was selected in the first round of the 2016 Draft, the wideout has struggled as a pro. His career high for catches in a game was six, and he only topped 80 yards in a contest twice in 33 appearances for the franchise. His stats read more like a backup tight end's than a premier receiver.

Despite his issues, though, Doctson still represented one of the most proven targets the Redskins had on the outside. Aside from Paul Richardson, no other player at the position has produced, or let alone played, on Sundays.

That makes his release more of a risk than Perine's. While Jay Gruden obviously has the bodies capable of churning up yards at running back, it's not nearly as clear who'll fill in for Doctson at wide receiver moving forward.

Story continues

Still, the head coach and his staff opted to drop Doctson in favor of young contributors like Steven Sims, Robert Davis and Kelvin Harmon. While Doctson may have been the more reliable choice for early season action, it feels like he had reached his ceiling in D.C. Those who made the cut over him, meanwhile, are certainly raw yet also possibly more enticing as prospects.

Missing on a first-rounder and a fourth-rounder hurts, there's no questioning that. Allowing those players to loiter on the roster as other, perhaps more talented options pass on through is even worse.

Unfortunately, the Redskins are guilty of the former. They aren't guilty of the latter, however. So, while it's never easy admitting when you were wrong, the Redskins did so on Saturday. At least they got those moves right.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Give the Redskins credit for deciding to cut Josh Doctson and Samaje Perine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington