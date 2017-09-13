Redskins' Cousins aims to rebound vs. mentor McVay's Rams

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens to offensive coordinator Sean McVay, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Landover, Md. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will try to rebound from a rough season opener against Sean McVay, his former offensive coordinator who knows him better than most people in the NFL. Cousins on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 will face former offensive coordinator Sean McVays Los Angeles Rams as the Redskins hope to avoid starting 0-2. (AP Photo/Mark E. Tenally, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will try to rebound from a rough season opener against one of the coaches who knows him best.

Cousins on Sunday will face former offensive coordinator Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams as the Redskins look to avoid starting 0-2. McVay spent the past seven seasons in Washington, the past two calling the plays as Cousins set franchise records for passing yards.

McVay was so instrumental to Cousins' success that the QB signed a jersey for him with the message, ''I owe you my career.'' McVay has the jersey displayed in his house but must now game-plan against Cousins and the Redskins.

Cousins was 20 of 43 for 240 yards with a touchdown, an interception and two fumbles in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. He said his and the offense's problems are easily correctable.

