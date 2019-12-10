Cornerback Simeon Thomas' time in Washington is likely over.

Thomas has been suspended without pay four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the NFL announced on Tuesday. Since there are only three weeks remaining in the 2019 season, Thomas is not eligible to play until Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Simeon Thomas slapped with a four match ban for violating the recreational drugs policy. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/TrLdv3JxeO — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) December 10, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins signed Thomas before Week 2 after an injury to cornerback Greg Stroman. Thomas has played in all 12 games for the Redskins since in primarily a backup role.

Ironically, Thomas had the most action he's seen all season this past week. The second-year cornerback played 39 defensive snaps on Sunday in place of Quinton Dunbar, who was forced to exit early due to a hamstring injury. Fabian Moreau was also dealing with a hamstring injury as well.

Thomas was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2018 draft but waived during final roster cuts. He spent time in the Seahawks organization for parts of 2018 and 2019 but was never promoted to the active roster.

With Thomas suspended and injuries to Dunbar and maybe Moreau, there's a chance Josh Norman returns to the field. Norman was benched prior to the Redskins Week 12 win over Detroit due to his ineffectiveness.

Story continues

Now, the Redskins may not have a choice but to play their highly-priced cornerback who will likely be released this offseason.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas suspended four games for violating NFL's drug policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington