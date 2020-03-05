Redskins need cornerback help, James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland could all make sense

The Redskins need help in many places, but perhaps the position with the most dire need comes in the secondary. At cornerback, Washington is extremely thin and the team seems overwhelmingly likely to address the position in free agency.

Well, free agency opens in about 10 days and things will move fast. The Redskins have Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland on the roster, and new head coach Ron Rivera talked about wanting to get more playing time for his young players. Certainly, Moreau and Moreland fit that bill. Dunbar is the best of the three, and when healthy a real difference-maker on the field, but he's upset about his contract.

Add all of that up, and the subtraction of veteran Josh Norman, and cornerback must be addressed. Rivera and VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith will probably draft secondary players in April, but first, the Redskins new brain trust must attack in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The biggest available name in free agency will be Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, a 2015 first-round pick that made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry ranks as the next biggest name on the list, a second-round pick in 2016, and he's already been linked as a possible Redskins target by multiple reports, including NBC Sports Washington.

Bradberry doesn't carry the same name recognition that Josh Norman did four offseasons ago, but don't overlook him. He's a legit cover guy in the NFL.

The 26-year-old has started 47 of the last 48 games - the majority of which happened with Rivera on the sidelines - and is coming off a year where he notched three picks and defended 12 passes.

Bradberry will be one of the three premium available options at his position come March, thanks to his durability, age and steady improvement as a pro. And because of those factors, he's going to command a serious contract. Reports have shown that both Jones and Bradberry are looking to "reset" the cornerback market, and that could mean salaries in excess of $15 million.

Story continues

Should Washington not want to shop at that expensive of a store, other players will be available, including two with Washington ties.

Bashaud Breeland played for the Redskins from 2014 through 2017 before the organization decided to let him walk in free agency. In those four years, he logged eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles and missed just four games in four years. When Breeland did hit free agency in 2017, the Panthers signed him to a multi-year deal, but that contract fell apart after a fluke foot injury while on vacation overseas. His career took a series of weird turns after the foot injury, but last season he landed in Kansas City, where he started all three playoff games and grabbed an interception in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Two important things for Redskins fans to remember:

Breeland is back, as evidenced by his playmaking skills in the Kansas City playoff run. Ron Rivera likes him, or at least liked him in 2017 when the Panthers gave him a three-year deal. Sure, the deal fell apart after the injury, but it still happened.

There's another former Redskin that won a Super Bowl with Kansas City to pay attention to in free agency, and his name is Kendall Fuller. Famously a part of the trade that brought Alex Smith to Washington, Fuller bounced around in the Chiefs secondary for parts of the last two seasons and dealt with a broken thumb last year.

Still, Fuller was on the field for all three Kansas City playoff wins, and like Breeland, Fuller also grabbed a Super Bowl interception. ESPN reported that the Redskins will be interested in bringing Fuller back; Washington drafted him in the third round in 2016.

Both Breeland and Fuller will carry lower price tags than Bradberry or Jones, and in some ways, an argument could be made to sign both of the former Redskins secondary guys instead of one big addition. Rivera also talked about his desire for players with positional diversity, and Fuller certainly fits that bill. He can play corner on the inside or outside and has gained experience at safety too.

There are plenty of other names - a guy like Chris Harris would help the Redskins immediately - but Bradberry has been most consistently linked to the Redskins.

Stay tuned, the ironically named legal tampering period starts on March 16th.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins need cornerback help, James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland could all make sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington