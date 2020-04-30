Redskins have considered adding Cam Newton, says Ron Rivera

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera says he has considered the prospect of adding quarterback Cam Newton to his roster, though a move does not look imminent.

Rivera coached Newton over the course of nine years at the Carolina Panthers and they reached Super Bowl 50 together after an MVP season from the QB in 2015.

Along with Andy Dalton, Newton is among the top signal callers available on the open market and Rivera has not ruled out a reunion.

For now, though, he appears willing to proceed with Dwayne Haskins, last year's first-round pick for the Redskins, and third-year pro Kyle Allen, whom he acquired in a trade with his old team the Panthers.

"You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation," Rivera, who was appointed as Washington head coach in January, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks.

"One that's been with us [Allen], been in the system, understands how we want things done and the other one is a guy [Haskins] who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances.

"I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

Speculation has connected Newton with the New England Patriots, but the 30-year-old remains a free agent after his release from the Panthers last month.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins both drafted first-round QBs in last week's draft, while Jameis Winston accepted a backup role with the New Orleans Saints.