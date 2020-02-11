Redskins coaching intern Jennifer King hopes to be a coordinator one day

The Redskins hired Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern on Monday, the first full-season coaching opportunity of her career.

But while she's just getting started in the NFL coaching world, King has high aspirations for herself.

"Ultimately, I would love to be a coordinator," King told Redskins Nation on Tuesday. (Watch the full interview on Redskins Nation at 5:30 and 11 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The opportunity with Washington isn't King's first time coaching an NFL team.

She spent the last two summers as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers under new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, where she was an assistant wide receivers coach. She also worked directly with Christian McCaffrey last summer, and the Panthers running back went on to have one of the best seasons ever by a running back in NFL history.

Most recently, she served as an offensive assistant for Dartmouth College in 2019. The squad finished 9-1 and averaged over 33 points per game.

"Now, I'm at the bottom of the food chain, but I've been moving up," King said. "I'm learning a lot and I'm super excited to be here and work with [offensive coordinator] Scott [Turner] and his staff."

King will report directly to running backs coach Randy Jordan, one of the few holdovers from the previous regime in Washington.

King also has plenty of playing experience as well. She was a seven-time All-American quarterback and wideout for the Carolina Phoenix, a women's tackle football team in the Women's Football Alliance. She has also played for the New York Sharks and D.C. Divas as a wide receiver and defensive back.

King believes her experience as a player can definitely translate to helping NFL players.

"As far as learning offenses, I've been a quarterback in four different systems, a lot of various offenses," she said. "Obviously, you learn defense as well. I think that adds a little validity to me with the players, once they realize that I've played."

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins coaching intern Jennifer King hopes to be a coordinator one day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington