Redskins coach Gruden fired after 0-5 start

Jay Gruden has been fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins.

Gruden's position had been the subject of much scrutiny following a dismal winless start to the season for Washington.

A 33-7 home defeat to the New England Patriots dropped the Redskins to 0-5 for the first time since 2001.

That loss was the final straw for the Redskins hierarchy, which has now dispensed with his services.

A Redskins statement on Monday read: "Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility.

"Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organisation to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."

Gruden took over as Redskins coach in 2014 and has a record of 35-49-1, leading them to just one playoff appearance.

Speaking after their loss to the Patriots, Gruden said: "Nobody's told me anything. If the key works on Monday, I'll keep working.

"I've been provided ample opportunities to succeed around here. I've got good players, I've got a good staff. We just haven't produced on Sundays, or Monday. So [we've] got to do better."



Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will reportedly assume interim charge of the team, who will hold a media conference at 13:00 (local time) in the wake of their decision.

The Redskins face another winless team, the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday.