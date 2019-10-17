Redskins coach Bill Callahan on Dwayne Haskins' progress: 'It's all coming to fruition'

Finally, some positive news for the Washington Redskins.

Washington is off to a rough start this season and there hasn’t even been much positive news about their first-round pick at quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. Haskins has been mostly kept on the bench for unexciting options like Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. That’s a bad sign in an already lost season.

But Haskins got a majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday and seemed to impress the coaches with his progress.

Dwayne Haskins took ‘major step’

Keenum, who is Washington’s starter, was held out Wednesday for rest. That allowed Haskins to take the starting reps in practice, which is important for a young player.

And while most of the stories about Haskins have focused on him not being ready yet, Wednesday’s practice sounded like a breakthrough according to NBC Sports Washington.

"I thought he did a really good job today, so his growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation," said interim coach Bill Callahan, who took over for fired Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start. "He’s in earlier, he’s out later, so it’s all coming to fruition. It’s going to take a little time, but it’s good to see him take a major step today in practice."

The comment about Haskins being in earlier and out later indicates perhaps the coaches wanted to see the rookie putting in more preparation time. It’s a positive the coaches are praising him for it now.

Washington has very little to be excited about this season. Seeing Haskins this season would at least provide some intrigue.

Haskins will start at some point

Callahan said after he was named interim coach that Haskins would start “at some point in time,” which isn’t a big surprise. First-round picks at quarterback don’t sit for full seasons anymore.

Haskins has appeared in just one game so far, coming off the bench in a 24-3 loss to the New York Giants. Perhaps politics played into Haskins not playing more; Gruden was said to be against the Haskins pick when it was made. Haskins also didn’t have a lot of college experience at Ohio State, and it would be understandable if he’s not quite ready for the NFL.

Haskins will play, and maybe soon. That might make the Redskins a little more watchable.

Dwayne Haskins got all of the practice reps for Washington on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

