Redskins to close office to recognize Juneteenth, Ron Rivera announces

Head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Redskins employees will have the day off Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the anniversary of the day slavery effectively ended in the U.S.

"This monumental day is celebrated each year, but given all that has transpired, there is no doubt that the impact of this day will be even more heartfelt this year," Rivera said in an email.

Last week, the Redskins created an internal town hall program for employees to "share experiences, build camaraderie with colleagues they have yet to meet or encounter and will ultimately come up with actionable items that we can do to make our community safe for the people of color."

In the email, Rivera said he "gained new perspective" on issues of racial injustice in the U.S. and heard suggestions on how the Redskins can "make a difference in helping to make our community safer for people of color."

The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell announced last Friday that the league plans to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday as well.

