If the Redskins choose to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, here are some options

As it stands now, the Redskins only have two quarterbacks under contract for next season: Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith.

Smith continues to recover from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in November of 2018; being able to play next season is far from a certainty. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has already said publicly that Haskins will not be anointed the starting gig, and the team plans to bring in intense competition for the second-year passer.

So one way or another, the Redskins must add to their quarterback depth chart, whether that's drafting a quarterback or sign a veteran in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ex-NFL QB and SiriusXM analyst Brady Quinn believes the latter would be the most beneficial for Haskins' development.

"It's a delicate situation because with a young quarterback, and one that I think is still going to go through some bumps along the way," Quinn said. "You've got to bring in someone who [is are] good guys for the team, good guys for the locker room, but also help him continue to grow."

Quinn specifically mentioned two possible veterans that could intrigue the Redskins are Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown (NOTE: Fitzpatrick is under contract with the Dolphins for 2020). Both signal-callers fit the mold of what Quinn believes the Redskins are looking for: journeymen quarterbacks that have spent more than a decade in the NFL.

So, let's take a look at three veteran passers (and one wild card) who could intrigue the Burgundy and Gold in free agency.

Josh McCown

Age

: 40

Last team: Philadelphia Eagles (one-year, $2 million)

2019 role: Backup to Carson Wentz, appeared in three games, took over for an injured Wentz in a playoff loss to Seattle





McCown came out of retirement last summer to serve as the Eagles backup after Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist. Playing for his eighth team, McCown played minimally in 2019 as Wentz started all 16 games.

Story continues

However, in the Eagles Wild Card loss to the Seahawks, McCown took over for an injured Wentz, completing 18-24 passes in the loss. The 40-year-old suffered a torn hamstring in the game, playing through it the entire second half. He had surgery in January and should be fully healthy by training camp.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles inquired about hiring McCown to their staff, but the QB isn't ready to retire. That's where the Redskins come into play.

At age 40, McCown almost certainly wouldn't compete with Haskins for the starting job. However, he'd be a reliable backup capable of starting, should the second-year passer struggle. When Rivera spoke at the combine, it sounded more as if he'd want a quarterback more inclined to fight for the starting gig than McCown. But if the head coach wants a quasi-quarterback dedicated to helping the development of No. 7, McCown would be a great addition.

Matt Moore

Age:

36

Last team: Kansas City Chiefs (one-year, $1.03 million)

2019 role: Served as Patrick Mahomes backup, started two games when Mahomes was injured, appearing in six





Very few signal-callers have lasted in the league mainly as a backup longer than Moore. The 36-year-old served as the backup in Miami for seven seasons in Miami behind Ryan Tannehill before heading to Kansas City this past offseason.

Moore, like McCown, likely wouldn't be brought in to have a full-blown QB competition with Haskins. However, he's certainly a quarterback that could keep No. 7 on edge should he struggle in his second season.

In two starts for an injured Mahomes a year ago, Moore threw four touchdown passes to zero interceptions. He proved he can still make multiple throws and is more than capable of being a spot starter in the NFL.

Chase Daniel

Age:

33

Last team: Chicago Bears (two-year, $10 million)

2019 role: Backup to Mitch Trubisky, started three games in place of injured Trubisky





Daniel is best known for how much money he has made in his NFL career, despite his lack of starts. Prior to the $10 million he earned in Chicago, Daniel earned $11 million over two seasons with the Eagles. In total, Daniel has cashed over $34 million in his career and started just five games.

But in reality, Daniel is a quality backup. There's a reason two teams have paid him top-of-the-market backup QB money. Heck, there was a decent-sized group in Chicago that wanted him to start over the struggling Mitch Trubisky a season ago.

Daniel has never been a starting quarterback in the NFL, and likely won't be in Washington should he sign with them. But if things go south with Haskins, Daniel could get the first real chance of his career.

Wild Card: Philip Rivers

Age:

38

Last team: Los Angeles Chargers (four-years, $83 million)

2019 role: Started all 16 games for Los Angeles





Of everyone on this list, Rivers would be the most direct competition for Haskins. Let's face it, Rivers is not going to sign anywhere he doesn't think he'll start.

But if Ron Rivera is serious about bringing in highly intense competition for Haskins, Rivers fits that bill. The 38-year-old is a borderline Hall of Famer, and this offseason is the first time in his career he'll hit free agency. The Chargers have already publicly said the two sides are parting ways.

Rivers, obviously with his age, would not be a long-term solution in Washington, which is why this scenario could make sense. Undoubtedly, Haskins could learn a lot from Rivers just by sharing a locker room with the veteran.

But for Rivers, the glaring hole in his career résumé is the lack of playoff success. Washington does not give him the opportunity to immediately compete for a Lombardi Trophy, which likely will sway him away from the Redskins, even if the team is interested.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

If the Redskins choose to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, here are some options originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington