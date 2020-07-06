If the Redskins change their name, what does that mean for RFK Stadium?

Check social media and there's a clear split between some Redskins fans that are thrilled about the team possibly changing their name while others are heartbroken.

What Redskins fans agree upon is that the team needs a new stadium, and when the current lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, whatever the team is called will likely be playing in a new facility.

But where will it be?

Well, assuming the Redskins do actually change their name, the talks with local governments about a new stadium will change dramatically. Washington owner Dan Snyder has publicly talked about wanting to return to RFK Stadium in D.C., but it's been made clear by numerous politicians that the Redskins won't get a new stadium deal done unless the name gets changed.

In the past that meant no stadium. That's changed.

With a new name, RFK could be back on the table.

It also could mean Maryland and Virginia are able to re-engage with the organization on stadium talks. Both states have interest in a new stadium, and with all of the bureaucratic issues that come with the RFK site sitting on federal land, even with a new name it might still be easier to get a deal done with Maryland or Virginia. Or those states could offer sweeter packages.

Here's the truth: Politicians are fickle and go where the wind blows.

The Redskins name made a stadium deal hard for many politicians, and if the name goes, a deal gets easier. It removes a huge hurdle on a massive, multi-billion project, and fewer hurdles means faster progress.

