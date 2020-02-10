Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar does not plan on taking part in team OTAs, per source

Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar does not intend to take part in the team's voluntary offseason workouts, a source told NBC Sports Washington.

2020 marks the final year of Dunbar's contract, and he will count $4.4 million against the salary cap. No guaranteed money remains in Dunbar's deal.

For an NFL starting cornerback, that's a below market rate. One league source explained that an average outside cornerback makes about $7 million, and that number will likely go up in this year's free agent cycle. The money looks particularly undervalued compared to Dunbar's teammate Josh Norman. The Redskins paid Norman $15 million last year even though the veteran cornerback was benched for most of the second half of the season.

Contract status could be a factor in Dunbar's expected absence, but not the only one.

One source explained that for many Redskins players, watching linebacker Reuben Foster go down with a potentially career-ending knee and leg injury in last year's OTAs left a significant impression about the value of voluntary work. It's unclear that Dunbar would even want a new contract now or if he would prefer to face unrestricted free agency one year from now.

Dunbar is one of the team's best success stories and garnered Pro Bowl consideration in 2019. An undrafted free agent out of Florida that signed with Washington in 2015, Dunbar played receiver in college before former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden decided to convert him to cornerback. Over time, he became a valuable member of the Washington secondary and eventually a starter. In 2018 and facing restricted free agency, Dunbar signed a three-year deal worth $10.5 million.

In the past two seasons as a starter, Dunbar has six interceptions in 17 games and this year was named to the NFL Top 100 from Pro Football Focus.

Since he became a starter in 2018, Dunbar has dealt with injuries, including a nerve issue in 2018 that caused him to miss nine games. When Ron Rivera got the Redskins job this offseason and fired former head trainer Larry Hess, Dunbar took to Twitter with a comment on the move. He didn't hold much back.

larry gone 😳 what a surprise, not........ — Quinton Dunbar (@chosen1_47) December 30, 2019

With the coaching change in Washington, the Redskins are actually allowed to start their offseason workouts on April 6th, a few weeks earlier than teams with returning head coaches.

