Redskins announce hiring of Jennifer King as full-year coaching intern

The Redskins officially announced the hiring of Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern on Monday.

She will work with the offensive staff and specifically help running backs coach Randy Jordan, the team said in a release.

This is not the first time King will have worked for an NFL team. During the 2018 and 2019 offseasons, she interned as a wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers under new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera. Additionally, she worked with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who turned in one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history in 2019.

"Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff," Rivera said in the release. "Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins."

Prior to joining the Redskins staff, she most recently served as an offensive assistant for Dartmouth College this past season. She was also an assistant wide receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct AAF.

