Redskins announce Corey Robinson signing, place Trent Williams on reserve/did not deport list

The Redskins officially announced the signing of tackle Corey Robinson Saturday morning. The move comes in conjunction with placing Trent Williams on the Reserve/Did not Report list.

Roster Moves: #Redskins signed T Corey Robinson and placed T Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 27, 2019

The move comes just hours after the move to sign Robinson was reported on Friday night.

Robinson was signed after a Friday afternoon workout alongside fellow free agent and veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn. The initial thought was that just one of the two may be signed, but it was reported that Washington was still open to signing Penn, even after the Robinson signing. Moving Williams to the reserve/did not report list clears space for that.

