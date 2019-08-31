Redskins announce 34 cuts, set 53-man roster ahead of 2019 season
The Redskins' 53-man roster finally took shape Saturday afternoon as local media members reported on player cuts throughout the day ahead of the team's 4 p.m. deadline to make final personnel decisions before the season begins.
Washington made the moves official a little after 7 p.m., announcing 34 cuts to the roster.
The #Redskins just released their official list. pic.twitter.com/PwfMUWG53J
— Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 31, 2019
Some notable players include running back Samaje Perine, wide receiver Josh Doctson, cornerback Adonis Alexander, wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive lineman JoJo Wicker. You can find the full list at NBC Sports Washington's Redskins cut tracker.
#Redskins initial roster breakdown with the Wilson news:
Offense (26): 3 QB, 5* RB, 3 TE, 6 WR, 9 OL
Defense (24): 5 DL, 5* OLB, 4 MLB, 6 CB, 4 S
3 specialists. *'s for Wilson/Brailford who will likely be put on IR. Two spots to sign guys from other teams or bring players back
— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 31, 2019
The Redskins will open their season against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
