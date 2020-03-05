Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could be on the verge of leaving Washington.

The 31-year-old has been given permission by the team to seek a trade, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has confirmed. ESPN's Dianni Russini first reported the news.

Williams enters the final year of his contract with the Redskins, one that includes no guaranteed money. During the NFL Scouting Combine last week, a report came out that Williams either wanted a new contract or to be traded.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It seems that the Redskins will allow Williams' camp to look for potential trade suitors. Whether that would actually lead to a deal the Redskins can live with remains to be seen.

The left tackle held out all of the 2019 season after Redskins team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain for nearly six seasons. Williams reported to Washington minutes before the trade deadline last season and planned to return, but the Redskins placed him on the Non-Football Injury list days later, ending his season without No. 71 playing a snap.

Williams turns 32 in July and has not played a full season since 2013.

The Redskins organization underwent an overhaul this offseason. Longtime team president Bruce Allen and athletic trainer Larry Hess were let go. Washington hired well-respected head coach Ron Rivera, and many believed the changes could lure Williams back to Washington.

As it stands now, that appears in serious doubt.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins to allow Trent Williams to seek a trade, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington