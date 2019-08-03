Redskins add defensive line depth as Jordan Brailford is activated from PUP

Between Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis, the defensive line unit is arguably the deepest of any position group on the Redskins.

On Saturday, the group became even deeper, as seventh-round pick Jordan Brailford was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

He joins a unit that, along with the three names mentioned above, has solid depth between second-year players Tim Settle and Caleb Brantley.

Brailford was the Redskins' last pick in the 2019 draft. The No. 253 overall selection had a stellar senior season at Oklahoma State, doubling his sack total from the year prior and earning All-Big 12 honors.

While the defensive line group may already be solidified, Brailford could prove to be impactful on special teams. At 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, the 23-year-old ran a 4.65 40-yard dash time at the combine, speed the Redskins could use in multiple phases of the game.

But his roster spot is far from a guarantee. In NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay's latest 53-man roster projection, Brailford is on the outside looking in, with the Redskins keeping just five defensive linemen. Now healthy, the seventh-round pick will need all the reps he can get.

