Redskins acquire QB Kevin Hogan, swap sixth-round picks in trade with Browns

The Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kevin Hogan and a sixth-round pick (No. 205 overall) from the Cleveland Browns for an earlier sixth-round pick (No. 188).

Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins have agreed to the following trade: Browns receive: Redskins 2018 sixth-round pick (188th overall) Redskins receive: QB Kevin Hogan Browns 2018 sixth-round pick (205th overall) acquires from the Patriots in trade for Jason McCourty. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2018





The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hogan, 25, in the fifth round (No. 162) overall out of Stanford back in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not make the roster, and Cleveland signed him to its practice squad. He saw action in eight games over the past two seasons combined for the Browns, including a start in Week 6 of 2017 against Houston. Hogan completed 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards in that start, throwing a touchdown and three interceptions and fumbling once. The numbers in his career aren’t much better: 60 for 101 for 621 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for a 28-yard score in 2016. It’ll be a homecoming for Hogan, who was born in nearby McLean, Virginia.

Both the Browns and Redskins have been very active in the quarterback market this offseason. Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor in a trade with the Bills in early March and sent DeShone Kizer to the Packers just minutes later. Later in the month, the team signed Drew Stanton just days before trading Cody Kessler to Jacksonville. Washington, meanwhile, made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason when it acquired Alex Smith in late January. That sealed the fate of former starter Kirk Cousins, who ended up in Minnesota.

Story Continues

With Hogan still on his rookie deal, the Redskins have a young signal caller in the system behind Smith, who will turn 34 in May, and longtime backup Colt McCoy, who will turn 32 near the start of the regular season. The Browns, meanwhile, now have just two quarterbacks — Taylor and Stanton — but will almost certainly take a quarterback with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month.