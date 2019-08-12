Redskins 53-man Roster Projection: Is it time to look ahead without Trent Williams?

The Redskins played their first preseason game last week in Cleveland, and on Sunday, concluded the Richmond portion of their training camp. That's after months of offseason workouts and minicamp leading up to Richmond.

With less than a month until the regular season opener and a real depth chart starting to emerge, it's time for an honest assessment of the Redskins 53-man roster. And that means a roster without Trent Williams.

It's no longer accurate to say 'oh don't worry, Trent will show up.' The team's best player, Williams hasn't reported to the Redskins yet, and at this point, it's hard to see him coming back. That has a major trickle down effect on the offensive line, and that could create chaos elsewhere on the roster. Keep in mind too that Williams could always come back, but right now, isn't even listed on Washington's 90-man roster.

In a way, the Redskins seem prepared for life after Williams. The reality is they won't be nearly as good, but with Donald Penn, there is a serviceable starting option at left tackle.

Elsewhere on the roster, there seem to be some real battles brewing, particularly at wide receiver and cornerback. The depth at WR is strong and will likely result in a good player getting cut. At corner it's different; the question hovers over physically gifted but injured Adonis Alexander.

Another fact of life in the NFL will probably play a factor in the final 53: injuries. Right now most roster groups look healthy. Hope that stays the same, but expect that it won't.

