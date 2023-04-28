Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle withdraws name from NCAA Transfer Portal

After announcing his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and officially appearing in the portal earlier today, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer has changed his mind.

Farmer announced his decision to stay with Florida State football on Twitter.

"I know the last 48 hours have been extremely challenging," he wrote on Twitter. "After talking with my family and loved ones I know that Florida State is home and it will always be. I believe in this team and the family we have. I want to be part of helping the program get to where I know we can go and give it my all in making that happen."

Kassim's 5: Defensive player who stood out for Florida State football in spring practices

Kassim: Florida State, Florida matchup shows the growth of college softball as a sport

FSU Transfer Portal Tracker: A look at the Seminoles' activity in spring transfer portal

Farmer is a former 4-star recruit out of Gadsden County High who was expected to be in the two-deep rotation this season. He was one of the top performers of the spring and looked likely to earn a significant role this coming season.

He recorded 15 tackles, including six tackles for loss and two sacks, to go along with one quarterback hurry in 2022.

Farmer redshirted after playing in four games as a true freshman in 2021.

He was a three-year starter for the Jaguars and recorded 84 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.

He was rated 40th nationally at his position as the No. 89 prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite.

Farmer followed that up by helping Gadsden County reach the 2020 Florida Class 4A state playoffs.

Offensive lineman Zane Herring, who played at Madison County, entered the portal five days ago. The redshirt sophomore appeared in a reserve role in all 13 games last season.

Story continues

The list also includes defensive lineman Derrick McLendon, who announced his decision to leave FSU in mid-March; linebacker Brendan Gant, who decided to enter on April 17; redshirt freshman defensive lineman Antavious Woody, who entered on April 18; and redshirt sophomore linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., who entered April 19.

The spring transfer portal closes April 30.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Joshua Farmer withdraws name from NCAA Transfer Portal