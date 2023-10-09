Redshirt senior wide receiver no longer with Florida State football

Winston Wright Jr. is no longer on the Florida State football team.

The Democrat confirmed the news that the redshirt senior receiver was removed from the roster as of Sunday evening.

No reason for Wright's departure from the team has been given.

Wright had been listed as a co-starter along with Destyn Hill and Ja'Khi Douglas on the two-deep depth chart for No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) heading into last Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.

He did not play in FSU's 39-17 victory Saturday over the Hokies. Wright played seven snaps in the previous two games after playing 17 snaps in the second week of the season against Southern Miss.

Wright had four receptions for 36 yards across four games for the Seminoles and added three kick returns for 74 yards. He made his FSU debut in Week 1 against LSU after missing all of the 2022 season due to an injury sustained in a car accident in March of 2022.

He transferred from West Virginia to FSU ahead of the 2022 season.

In Wright's absence against the Hokies, Hill played 23 snaps and earned the start for the fifth consecutive game in the slot role. Douglas, who made his return after missing the first four games of the season, played 18 snaps.

Those two should be the favorites to take the snaps in the slot when FSU plays three receivers.

The Seminoles often employ two-tight end sets with Kyle Morlock and Jaheim Bell taking the field along outside receiving stars Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

Wilson went down with a lower body/leg injury in the victory Saturday and head coach Mike Norvell said postgame his status would be known later in the week.

With Wright only appearing in four games this season, there is a possibility he could seek a waiver for an extra season of eligibility to play elsewhere.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

