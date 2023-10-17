Redshirt would be right move for Jacob Rodriguez | Williams

Is playing one extra game now worth it for Texas Tech football player Jacob Rodriguez if it costs him a full year of eligibility he could use to play 12 or more games two years from now? That's a question Tech coach Joey McGuire will be confronting over the next month.

Quick answer from this corner: No. Rodriguez and the Red Raiders ought to go the redshirt route. Better for everyone.

On Monday, McGuire said the time frame for Rodriguez's return to action has been pushed back probably to the Nov. 2 game against TCU. He didn't rule out the possibility of the Red Raiders' inside linebacker playing this Saturday at Brigham Young, but made it sound unlikely. McGuire said he wants Rodriguez's injured foot to be completely healed before they turn him loose.

Tech has an open date after BYU, so playing it safe would build in another two weeks of recovery time.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior from Wichita Falls Rider hasn't played since he got hurt in the season opener. College football players who've not previously redshirted can do so by playing in a maximum of four games.

Thus, Rodriguez can play in three of Tech's four games in November and retain junior-year eligibility for next season.

"We have discussed that," McGuire said. "Jacob and I talked about it last week: OK, if you're not back for BYU and you are for TCU, do we play three of the four and take the redshirt? So it's been discussed. We're talking about it. We'll both make that decision of what's best for him and the team. ... You'd like to have Jacob for two more years, not counting this year and be in a good situation to do that."

A reminder: McGuire likes, when the roster allows, to be able to redshirt players who have already played a season or two. He thinks a year-three redshirt by former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre helped Pitre develop into an All-American and Thorpe Award finalist. This year, McGuire is redshirting receiver Brady Boyd in Boyd's third season and wanted to do it with sophomore defensive end Joseph Adedire.

In addition to BYU and TCU, Tech's remaining regular-season games are Nov. 11 at Kansas, Nov. 18 against Central Florida and Nov. 24 at Texas. Again, it's a pick-three scenario to do the redshirt. Bowl games no longer count in terms of pushing a player past the four-game limit in the redshirt window.

Rodriguez's situation is interesting because he projects as more than a rotation player. He was a star high-school quarterback, then a multi-position offensive player as a true freshman at Virginia. Upon transferring to Tech, he moved to linebacker and showed considerable promise last year, cracking the rotation and making 29 tackles.

There seems to be a lot more there, especially considering his last previous time at linebacker was ... when?

"Peewee football, I'm thinking, is my only experience in that," Rodriguez said in August. "I played a little bit in junior high, but other than that, quarterback and back deep playing safety."

Because Rodriguez is so inexperienced at linebacker, I wouldn't worry about his leaving for the NFL after next season.

Starting inside linebackers Ben Roberts and Jesiah Pierre are one-two on the team in tackles. Tyrique Matthews and Bryce Ramirez, the latter expected back from injury this week, are experienced depth.

Could Rodriguez make the Red Raiders better in one extra game? Possibly, depending on how quickly he returns to form.

The prospect of having him for all of the 2024 and 2025 seasons sounds more compelling, though.

College football

Who: Texas Tech at Brigham Young

When: 6 p.m. CDT Saturday

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Records: Texas Tech 3-4, 2-2 in the Big 12; BYU 4-2, 1-2

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 4 1/2. Over-under: 52 points

TV: Fox Sports 1

Last game: Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21; TCU 44, BYU 11

Last meeting: Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in 1940 in Lubbock

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Redshirt would be right move for Jacob Rodriguez | Williams