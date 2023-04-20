Redshirt freshman S Trejon Williams, former 4-star recruit, no longer with Oregon program

The Oregon Ducks saw more roster turnover this week as a former member of the 2023 recruiting class was deemed no longer with the program, a UO spokesperson confirmed.

Trejon Williams, a former 4-star safety, has been removed from the team’s roster online, and was not seen with the team at Oregon’s 10th spring practice on Thursday inside the Moshofsky Center. After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, Williams leaves the Ducks having played zero snaps.

Williams was an Oregon native, playing his high school ball at Jefferson High School in Portland. He came to the Ducks rated as the No. 30 safety in the 2022 class, and No. 363 overall player in the nation.

He is the fourth player to leave the Ducks since the transfer portal opened on Saturday, joining Keith Brown, Jalil Tucker, and Treven Ma’ae.

More Football!

Spring Ball Takeaways: Ducks move indoors for 10th practice of spring season National brand makes recruiting at Oregon easier for Ducks' coach Chris Hampton 'I wish I did it earlier;' Jamal Hill discusses move from safety to linebacker

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire