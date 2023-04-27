Redshirt freshman Sir Mells to enter transfer portal

Another player on the Oregon Ducks roster is set to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sir Mells will reported enter the portal, becoming the fifth Duck to do so on Wednesday alone. The others include Avante Dickerson, Darren Barkins, Anthony Jones, and Harrison Taggart.

Mells was a 3-star recruit in the 2022 class, rated as the No. 1,013 overall and the No. 135 defensive lineman in the nation. He played sparingly as a true freshman, registering one pass breakup in the Ducks’ early season game against Eastern Washington.

The Ducks are now down to 82 scholarships on the roster heading into Saturday’s spring game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire