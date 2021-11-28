Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller announces transfer from Ohio State football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis watches Jack Miller III throw during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller announced on Sunday that he will transfer from Ohio State.

He shared the news of his departure in a post on Twitter.

“I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success,” Miller wrote, “but for me it is time to get on the field. The coaches have prepared me to face the future head on and with confidence. I will always be thankful for the time they spent with me.”

Miller has served as the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback this season after competing for the starting job in training camp that ultimately went to C.J. Stroud.

In four games as a reserve, Miller completed seven of 14 passes for 101 yards.

He had not appeared in a game since he was suspended for two weeks earlier this month following an arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired.

After pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation on Nov. 18, he was reinstated to the team, but did not see the field against Michigan State.

Miller was unavailable for Saturday’s game at Michigan, where the Buckeyes ended the regular season with a 42-27 loss.

