Redshirt freshman LB Harrison Taggart enters transfer portal

A pair of Oregon Ducks announced that they would be entering the transfer portal and leaving the team on Wednesday morning. The first to do so what redshirt freshman Anthony Jones, a key member of the 2022 recruiting class. The second to do was was redshirt freshman Harrison Taggart, a linebacker who was working to get into the rotation on defense this coming season.

Taggart came to Eugene a year ago as part of Dan Lanning’s first recruiting class at Oregon. He was a 4-star prospect rated as the No. 36 linebacker in the class.

Taggart did not see any playing time as a freshman and was competing with a talented group of LBs to get onto the field this year, though he did not project to be part of any two-deep depth chart going into the spring game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire