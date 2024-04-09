Reds yet to reach verbal agreement with Amorim

[Getty Images]

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp since Xabi Alonso announced he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, it is not believed the Reds have reached a verbal agreement with Amorim as they continue their search for the German's successor when he leaves at the end of the season.

It is understood Liverpool are undertaking a thorough and robust process, which includes extensive research and due diligence around a number of viable candidates.

They do not want get into providing a running commentary on their search but, to suggest a preferred candidate has been identified and acted upon, would be wholly inaccurate.