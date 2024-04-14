Reds vs. White Sox Highlights
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Reds take on Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox on April 14, 2024
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
Jackson Holliday, whom the Orioles drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2022, was called up from their Triple-A team on Tuesday.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.