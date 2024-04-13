Reds vs. White Sox Highlights
Nick Lodolo and the Reds take on Garrett Crochet and the White Sox on April 13th, 2024
Nick Lodolo and the Reds take on Garrett Crochet and the White Sox on April 13th, 2024
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.