Reds vs. Pirates Highlights
Luke Maile launched a three-run home run and Elly De La Cruz plated three runs to propel the Reds to a 9-2 win over the Pirates
Luke Maile launched a three-run home run and Elly De La Cruz plated three runs to propel the Reds to a 9-2 win over the Pirates
Joe Burrow and Elly de la Cruz have Cincinnati fans feeling optimistic.
De La Cruz continues to hit the ball really, really hard.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has a bone to pick with certain expert consensus rankings. First up, the TEs.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State don't have too many options after being left behind, but it's clear which school will drive the conversation to a conclusion.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
Hurts is increasingly drawing upon defenders' responses to plays and scheme wrinkles. That's an encouraging notion for the Eagles, since Hurts already had defenders scrambling for answers to begin with.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
Weston Wilson’s home run debut came during Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter against the Nationals on Wednesday night.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The Cubs have been on a roll since late July and, after some aggressive moves at the trade deadline, they've fought their way into playoff contention.